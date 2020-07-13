The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith showcases talent
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting week in review
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 52
• The Wolfpacker —How an ACC-games-only schedule could look for NC State, version II
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State great David Thompson talks racism, glory days and whether he can still dunk
Tweets Of The Day
Happy Birthday, 🐐❗️ pic.twitter.com/bEH7aELQiM— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 13, 2020
When u talk about the GOAT at small forward to me in college hoops the name DAVID THOMPSON heads my list ! @PackMensBball Great RESPECT by Michael Jordan as he had David as a presenter when Michael was inducted into the @Hoophall https://t.co/yuKckW2GbS— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 12, 2020
Great weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/AE18o4bIbr— Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) July 12, 2020
Come on, Dick. David never even dunked during his college career.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) July 12, 2020
(You're 1000 percent correct here.) https://t.co/gMITiNBdjn
Thanks, DV. Be careful out there. I know just what Jimmy V would say about these times: "Where am I going to find a mask to fit over this nose? Maybe I'll ask Dean where he gets his." https://t.co/8WabYOsh40— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) July 12, 2020
MVP goes to @Tgetsbuckss23 with 30 points for Tea Marie Hoops! #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/KUpcw8iQff— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 12, 2020
TERQUAVION SMITH hesi-pull game LIGHTS OUT. NC STATE Wolfpack commit was a top scorer off the bounce in Big Shots Myrtle Beach 1. #BIGSHOTS @Tgetsbuckss23 x Tea Marie Hoops went 4-0 pic.twitter.com/5qL4pk5iq9— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 11, 2020
Video Of The Day
