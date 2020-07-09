Wolfpacker Podcast: Ruffin McNeill, COVID-19 reports and football commits
Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:
-The addition of former ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill to the football coaching staff
-Breaking news and instant reaction to NC State's coronavirus testing results announcement
-National and conference updates on COVID-19 impacts of college football
-The verbal commitments of three-star twin brother tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough
Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook