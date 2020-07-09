Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:

-The addition of former ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill to the football coaching staff

-Breaking news and instant reaction to NC State's coronavirus testing results announcement

-National and conference updates on COVID-19 impacts of college football

-The verbal commitments of three-star twin brother tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.