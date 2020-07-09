 NC State Wolfpack athletics releases coronavirus testing results
NC State Wolfpack athletics announces coronavirus testing results

Ryan Tice • TheWolfpacker
NC State athletics announced Thursday that it has tested 315 student-athletes, staff members and coaches that have returned to campus so far and only had five positive coronavirus tests.

That equates out to just 1.6 percent of administered tests that came back showing that Wolfpackers had COVID-19.

On The Wolves' Den message board, our staff has been tracking testing results released around the country, and that is one of the lower percentages of results we've seen.

The NC State Wolfpack football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 at Louisville.
The NC State football season is set to begin Sept. 2 at Louisville. (Ken Martin)

Yesterday, rival North Carolina announced it has temporarily suspended voluntary football workouts for at least a week after 37 of its 429 tests came back positive for COVID-19 (8.6 percent). Ohio State has similarly paused voluntary workouts, although they did not reveal the number of coronavirus cases.

NC State is in the midst of its 'four-phase' plan for athletes to return to campus, which director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced June 2.

At that point, Wolfpack athletes were already in phase one, which included voluntary workouts for locally-based football and men's and women's basketball players after being cleared via a COVID-19 test.

The second phase began no later than June 20 and had those full squads returning to campus.

Phase three will welcome back the remaining fall sports athletes — men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, and volleyball — before the return of all remaining athletes in conjunction with the start of the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, nine days earlier than originally planned.

Coronavirus Test Results From Around The Country
School Date  Positives/number of tests Percent of positive tests

Iowa

June 29

17/391

4.4%

Maryland

June 29

0/105

0%

Texas Tech

June 26

23/197

11.7%

Minnesota

June 30

7/170

4.1%

Penn State

July 1

0/102

0%

Michigan

July 2

2/322

0.6%

Notre Dame

July 7

1/251

0.4%

Tulane

July 8

0/115

0%

North Carolina

July 8

37/429

8.6%

NC State

July 9

5/315

1.6%

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the ACC is expected to announce Thursday that it slightly delaying the start of competition in the fall to Sept. 1. NC State football's season opener is Sept. 3 at Louisville, but other sports like soccer, volleyball and cross country will be affected.

