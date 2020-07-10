Coach: Pack commit Travali Price embraces hard work
When he verbally committed in June, three-star strongside defensive end Travali Price of North Lincoln High in Lincolnton (N.C.) became the first addition to the defensive line in NC State’s 2021 football class.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds, the Lincolnton product is considered the No. 25 defensive end in the country and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
The Pack-commit arrived as part of a package deal along with his brother, two-star center Jayden Tate of North Lincoln High.
Nick Bazzle, Price’s high school head coach at North Lincoln, agreed to talk with The Wolfpacker about the three-star’s high school development, his relationship with NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and the package of talent the Wolfpack will receive with the pass-rusher.
