The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 55
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 9 marks 55 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 55- Graduate tackle Tyrone Riley
Career: Graduate offensive tackle Tyrone Riley was granted a sixth year of eligibility in 2020 after suffering a season-ending foot injury on the second official day of practice in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 296-pounder was expected to be the Pack's starting left tackle as a redshirt senior prior to his preseason injury last year.
Originally recruited as a defensive end out of high school, Riley redshirted his freshman season in 2015 before recording nine tackles, including two for a loss and one sack, as a reserve in 2016.
After seeing a reduced role on the defensive line in 2017 and missing 2018 spring workouts after undergoing shoulder surgery, Riley transitioned to the offensive line where he achieved a career-high 253 snaps on the 9-4 Wolfpack team in 2018.
In 13 appearances and two starts as a redshirt junior, the offensive tackle recorded six knockdowns and didn't allow a single sack. Now entering his sixth season in the NC State program, Riley will compete for a role in the offensive tackle rotation.
Bio: Listed as a 6-foot-6, 195-pound three-star weakside defensive end out of Calvary Baptist High in Savannah, Ga., Riley was considered the No. 27 defensive end nationally and the No. 60 overall prospect from Georgia in the 2015 class according to Rivals.
As a junior in high school, the former defensive end had 85 tackles including six for a loss. He also played basketball for Calvary Baptist High.
Fun Fact: Riley earned his undergraduate degree in December 2018 as a sports management major. He is currently enrolled in post-graduate courses.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook