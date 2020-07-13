TheWolfpacker - Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith showcases talent

One of the too-many-to-count implications from COVID-19 is reduced opportunities for NC State Wolfpack basketball commits and targets to showcase their talents, but this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Pack three-star guard commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central did well at the Big Shots event July 9-10.

He helped Tea Marie Hoops go undefeated in the event, 4-0. In game one, Smith made five three-pointers, leading to a game-high 19 points. He added three more three-pointers and 14 points in the second contest.

Smith had a tournament-high 22 points and made five more threes in game three, before finishing with 12 points while making one more trey in the finale.

Overall, Smith averaged 16.8 points a contest in Big Shots 1.

During Big Shots 2 held Saturday and Sunday, Smith was the third-leading scorer among all participants, averaging 22.0 points over three games, all victories. After scoring 13 points in a lopsided opening win, Smith exploded in the final two contests. He had 23 points and five threes in game two, and then capped the event with 30 points and eight treys.

Smith committed to NC State while he was a sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder helped Farmville Central win a state title that year, and they were one of the favorites to repeat before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and canceled the 2020 playoffs.

Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 127 overall prospect in the 2021 class.