TheWolfpacker - Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith showcases talent

Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith showcases talent
One of the too-many-to-count implications from COVID-19 is reduced opportunities for NC State Wolfpack basketball commits and targets to showcase their talents, but this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Pack three-star guard commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central did well at the Big Shots event July 9-10.
He helped Tea Marie Hoops go undefeated in the event, 4-0. In game one, Smith made five three-pointers, leading to a game-high 19 points. He added three more three-pointers and 14 points in the second contest.
Smith had a tournament-high 22 points and made five more threes in game three, before finishing with 12 points while making one more trey in the finale.
Overall, Smith averaged 16.8 points a contest in Big Shots 1.
During Big Shots 2 held Saturday and Sunday, Smith was the third-leading scorer among all participants, averaging 22.0 points over three games, all victories. After scoring 13 points in a lopsided opening win, Smith exploded in the final two contests. He had 23 points and five threes in game two, and then capped the event with 30 points and eight treys.
Smith committed to NC State while he was a sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder helped Farmville Central win a state title that year, and they were one of the favorites to repeat before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and canceled the 2020 playoffs.
Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 127 overall prospect in the 2021 class.
Great weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/AE18o4bIbr— Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) July 12, 2020
Terquavion Smith had an Oustanding Weekend !! Love the intensity and confidence that he plays with consistently . I gotta agree with @Jgetabuck24 ! Top 3!— Scout Clark (@CHC3) July 12, 2020
TERQUAVION SMITH hesi-pull game LIGHTS OUT. NC STATE Wolfpack commit was a top scorer off the bounce in Big Shots Myrtle Beach 1. #BIGSHOTS @Tgetsbuckss23 x Tea Marie Hoops went 4-0 pic.twitter.com/5qL4pk5iq9— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 11, 2020
MVP goes to Terquavion Smith with 22 points for Tea Marie Hoops in a win over Garner Road 3SSB 17U@PackMensBball #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/anbCtbP0po— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 10, 2020
Bop. Bop. PULL. @Tgetsbuckss23 put on a show with his future coach @CoachKeattsNCSU tuning in live-stream on BallerTV.— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 10, 2020
TERQUAVION SMITH has that Terry Rozier/Russ Smith in him. Motor, stroke, flourishes in uptempo/spread style #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/drWHBNxzQY
Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) is like Vinnie Johnson, “I’m here to get buckets” #BigShots #AbsoluteBasketball— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 10, 2020
My goodness,— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 10, 2020
Terquavion Smith has deep range with a quick trigger and plenty of confidence!
Plays with endless energy! @CoachKeattsNCSU @PackMensBball 🏀@BigShotsNation #bigshots @trebrav0 📸 pic.twitter.com/kcBf1j3o9x
