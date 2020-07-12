In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend. Today, July 12 marks 52 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark will wear No. 52 this season. (GoPack.com)

No. 52- Redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark

Career: Redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark redshirted his first season with the program in 2019 but saw action in two contests on special teams. Bio: The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle out of West Stanly High in New London (N.C.) was one of four four-star Pack signees in the 2019 class. According to Rivals, Clark was the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina in the class. He recorded 378 tackles (222 solo, 156 assisted), 21 sacks and forced nine fumbles in his high school career. The highly-touted four-star picked NC State over notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and North Carolina among others. Fun Fact: Clark is the cousin of former Wolfpack defensive tackle and current New York Giant B.J. Hill.

No. 52- Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay will wear No. 52 in 2020. (GoPack.com)