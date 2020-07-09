NC State schedules football home-and-home with Florida
NC State announced Thursday morning that it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with the University of Florida beginning in 2026.
The first matchup will take place in Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 followed by a road trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as "The Swamp") in 2032.
"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida," NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a release. "It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville."
Here is what is known of the Pack's future non-conference schedule for now:
|Year
|Home
|Away
|
2020
|
Mississippi State, Delaware, Liberty
|
Troy
|
2021
|
South Florida, Furman, Louisiana Tech
|
Mississippi State
|
2022
|
Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn
|
East Carolina
|
2023
|
Cincinatti, VMI, Notre Dame
|
UConn
|
2024
|
Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, BYU
|
South Florida
|
2025
|
East Carolina, Campbell
|
Louisiana Tech
|
2026
|
Florida
|
Vanderbilt
|
2027
|
Texas Tech
|
2028
|
Vanderbilt, Campbell
|
East Carolina
|
2029
|
Notre Dame
|
Cincinatti
|
2030
|
BYU
|
2031
|
Notre Dame
|
2032
|
Florida
|
2035
|
Notre Dame
|
2037
|
Notre Dame
Here is the entire Thursday morning press release from NC State:
