 NC State Wolfpack football schedules football home-and-home with Florida Gators
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 10:36:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State announced Thursday morning that it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with the University of Florida beginning in 2026.

The first matchup will take place in Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 followed by a road trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as "The Swamp") in 2032.

"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida," NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a release. "It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville."

Here is what is known of the Pack's future non-conference schedule for now:

NC State will host Florida in 2026 and will play the Gators in Gainesville in 2032. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
NC State football future non-conference opponents
Year Home Away

2020

Mississippi State, Delaware, Liberty

Troy

2021

South Florida, Furman, Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

2022

Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn

East Carolina

2023

Cincinatti, VMI, Notre Dame

UConn

2024

Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, BYU

South Florida

2025

East Carolina, Campbell

Louisiana Tech

2026

Florida

Vanderbilt

2027

Texas Tech

2028

Vanderbilt, Campbell

East Carolina

2029

Notre Dame

Cincinatti

2030

BYU

2031

Notre Dame

2032

Florida

2035

Notre Dame

2037

Notre Dame
NC State's future non-conference schedule according to fbschedules.com

Here is the entire Thursday morning press release from NC State:

RALEIGH, N.C. - NC State has significantly bolstered its future out-of-conference football schedule, signing up for a home and home matchup with SEC powerhouse Florida. The Gators will travel to Raleigh in 2026 and the Wolfpack will play in Gainesville in 2032.

"We've taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we'll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida. It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville."

The teams have met 14 times previously, with the most recent matchup in the 1992 Gator Bowl – Dick Sheridan's last game as head coach. In the last meeting in Raleigh, head coach Lou Holtz led the Pack to an 8-7 win over the 13th-ranked Gators. NC State last played in Gainesville in 1970 (L, 6-14).

Five games in the all-time series between NC State and Florida have been played in Raleigh, including the second game ever played in Carter-Finley Stadium after it opened in 1966.

Led by eventual Heisman winner Steve Spurrier, the eighth-ranked Gators won that contest, 10-7. Seven games have been played at neutral sites and only two in Gainesville.

{{ article.author_name }}