NC State announced Thursday morning that it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with the University of Florida beginning in 2026. The first matchup will take place in Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 followed by a road trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as "The Swamp") in 2032. "We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida," NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a release. "It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville." Here is what is known of the Pack's future non-conference schedule for now:

NC State will host Florida in 2026 and will play the Gators in Gainesville in 2032. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State football future non-conference opponents Year Home Away 2020 Mississippi State, Delaware, Liberty Troy 2021 South Florida, Furman, Louisiana Tech Mississippi State 2022 Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn East Carolina 2023 Cincinatti, VMI, Notre Dame UConn 2024 Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, BYU South Florida 2025 East Carolina, Campbell Louisiana Tech 2026 Florida Vanderbilt 2027 Texas Tech 2028 Vanderbilt, Campbell East Carolina 2029 Notre Dame Cincinatti 2030 BYU 2031 Notre Dame 2032 Florida 2035 Notre Dame 2037 Notre Dame