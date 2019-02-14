The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Eric Lockett suspended indefinitely
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 73-58 win over Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Lessons learned helped NC State dominate second half
• The Wolfpacker — NC State pulls away from Syracuse, 73-58
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 73, Syracuse 58
• The Wolfpacker — Sacha Killeya-Jones not with Wolfpack program
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 73, Syracuse 58
• The Wolfpacker — Remembering long-time trainer Chester Grant
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Breon Pass getting offers in basketball, football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Lineup
• The Wolfpacker — Challenges mount for NC State women's basketball
• The Wolfpacker — ACC spotlight: Winners and losers from the 2019 cycle
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Pitching
• GoPack.com — #17 Softball Opens Home Slate This Weekend With ACC/B1G Challenge
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack surges past Syracuse, 73-58
• GoPack.com — #12/11 NC State Earns Big Road Win at #16/16 Syracuse
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Ranked No. 4 in National Poll
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 41 - Preview of #RivalryWeek Dual at UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s the middle of February, so it must be time for NC State, Duke and UNC to play baseball
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball player Eric Lockett charged with assaulting a woman
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s with NC State’s basketball roster? Update on 3 players who missed Syracuse game.
• Raleigh News & Observer — For NC State, an ugly win that should look pretty when it matters
• Raleigh News & Observer — Beverly, Dorn lead NC State to important win over Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC football coach Mack Brown lands another four-star verbal commitment
• Durham News-Herald — Jim Valvano’s break-even NCAA strategy works for Power 5 schools. Not so much for mid-majors.
• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane's double-double leads N.C. State women past Syracuse
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State defeats Syracuse 73-58; Braxton Beverly scores 21
• Technician — NC State basketball player charged with assault
• Technician — Patrick Bailey to build on historic freshman campaign
• Technician — Love for NC State runs deep for Wolfpack reliever Kent Klyman
• Technician — Johnston ready to build on breakout first season
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 22: Take me out to the ball game
• Technician — NC State faces extremely tough nonconference slate
• Technician — Pack baseball starts back against Bucknell
• Technician — Russ brings a mix of power and speed to the Wolfpack
• Technician — NC State uses strong second half to crush Orange
Tweets of the day
Kelvin Harmon made the most of his targets at NC State and will now look to do the same in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OLWBCVyk0q— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2019
The @PackMensBball with a strong game vs @Cuse_MBB and win by 15 . It gives them so inspiration going into game Sat vs @DukeMBB 6 pm @espnbob @AllisonW_Sports & I will be on the call @espn— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 14, 2019
Most dunks by a pair of ACC teammates this season:— Adrian Atkinson (@FreeportKid) February 14, 2019
83: Koumadje/Kabengele (FSU)
78: Williamson/Barrett (Duke)
48: Banks/Gueye (Ga. Tech)
46: Little/Brooks (UNC)
46: Nwora/Enoch (Louisville)
36: Funderburk/Dorn (NCSU)
36: Huff/Diakite (UVa)
You're in our hearts and minds, Erika! Wolfpack Nation, please send some kind thoughts to @ErikaCassell24. pic.twitter.com/DWEG0Tf44y— #12 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 13, 2019
Video of the day
——
