Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 11:36:28 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Eric Lockett suspended indefinitely

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 73-58 win over Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Lessons learned helped NC State dominate second half

• The Wolfpacker — NC State pulls away from Syracuse, 73-58

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 73, Syracuse 58

• The Wolfpacker — Sacha Killeya-Jones not with Wolfpack program

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 73, Syracuse 58

• The Wolfpacker — Remembering long-time trainer Chester Grant

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Breon Pass getting offers in basketball, football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Lineup

• The Wolfpacker — Challenges mount for NC State women's basketball

• The Wolfpacker — ACC spotlight: Winners and losers from the 2019 cycle

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Pitching

• GoPack.com — #17 Softball Opens Home Slate This Weekend With ACC/B1G Challenge

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack surges past Syracuse, 73-58

• GoPack.com — #12/11 NC State Earns Big Road Win at #16/16 Syracuse

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Ranked No. 4 in National Poll

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 41 - Preview of #RivalryWeek Dual at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s the middle of February, so it must be time for NC State, Duke and UNC to play baseball

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball player Eric Lockett charged with assaulting a woman

• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s with NC State’s basketball roster? Update on 3 players who missed Syracuse game.

• Raleigh News & Observer — For NC State, an ugly win that should look pretty when it matters

• Raleigh News & Observer — Beverly, Dorn lead NC State to important win over Syracuse

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Syracuse

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC football coach Mack Brown lands another four-star verbal commitment

• Durham News-Herald — Jim Valvano’s break-even NCAA strategy works for Power 5 schools. Not so much for mid-majors.

• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane's double-double leads N.C. State women past Syracuse

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State defeats Syracuse 73-58; Braxton Beverly scores 21

• Technician — NC State basketball player charged with assault

• Technician — Patrick Bailey to build on historic freshman campaign

• Technician — Love for NC State runs deep for Wolfpack reliever Kent Klyman

• Technician — Johnston ready to build on breakout first season

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 22: Take me out to the ball game

• Technician — NC State faces extremely tough nonconference slate

• Technician — Pack baseball starts back against Bucknell

• Technician — Russ brings a mix of power and speed to the Wolfpack

• Technician — NC State uses strong second half to crush Orange

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}