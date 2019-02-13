The Sacha Killeya-Jones era at NC State might have come to an end before it even began.

The Kentucky transfer is sitting out this season per NCAA rules, but is not currently with the program, according to head coach Kevin Keatts following NC State's 73-58 win over Syracuse. Multiple sources had informed The Wolfpacker last week and over the weekend that his status was uncertain.

It is the latest chapter in his basketball career that started with him verbally committing to Virginia, only to back out and eventually sign with Kentucky.

He came off the bench for two years with the Wildcats, but surprisingly left after last season, returning to his home area at NC State. Killeya-Jones went to two different high schools in Virginia, but is from Chapel Hill, N.C.

The former Rivals.com five-star recruit came off the bench in 34 contests, averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game for Kentucky last year. He had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 65-61 loss vs. Kansas on Nov. 14, 2017. He also had eight points and six rebounds in an NCAA Tournament win over Davidson on March 15, 2018.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pounder was a former McDonald’s All-American, and he picked NC State over Wake Forest on May 15, 2018 after announcing his transfer. His friendship with NC State sophomore point guard Blake Harris, who is also from Chapel Hill, played a key role in the Wolfpack landing him.

Rivals.com ranked Killeya-Jones No. 24 overall in the class of 2015, but he was a bit of a late bloomer. He originally committed to Virginia on Jan. 2, 2015, and he was ranked No. 114 in the country by Rivals.com. He then picked Kentucky and was ranked No. 51 at the time.

NC State has two available scholarships for the class of 2019, and currently five for the class of 2020, depending on what happens this spring and summer.

NCSU should return redshirt sophomore DJ Funderburk and redshirt junior Wyatt Walker in the post, and welcomes the healthy return of freshman center Manny Bates, who is redshirting this season.