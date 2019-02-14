NC State proved the lesson it learned in the first half would be carried out in the second.

NCSU surged to what appeared to be a comfortable 28-16 lead with 4:31 left in the first half, only to see it start to evaporate, resulting in a 30-27 halftime lead. The Wolfpack surged to start the second half and built a commanding 49-34 lead with 14:16 left, and this time didn’t succumb to any kind of Syracuse spurts. The Orange were never within less than 11 points during the duration of the game.

“The second half, we just had to turn up the energy because we were up [in the first half], and we let them come back in the game,” NCSU redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk said. “Once we kicked that energy back up and started defending in the second half, everything clicked.”

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts pounded that message home during halftime and the players listened and executed to help the Wolfpack improve to 18-7 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. NC State plays at Duke at 6 p.m. Saturday, where having that "energy and passion" will be needed once again.

“We just needed to come out with more energy [in the second half],” NCSU sophomore guard Braxton Beverly said. “We started the game well with energy and playing hard, and then it died down. We just had to pick each other back up. That was our main focus in the second half.”

Funderburk admitted that losing leads is a trend that needs to discontinue for the Wolfpack.

“Seeing us lose the lead, we always do,” Funderburk said. “We always dig ourself a hole and have to come back and have a dog fight every day.

“It was a blessing to put our foot on their neck in the second half and come out with a win.”