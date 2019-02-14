TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 73-58 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday.
Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":
• What did NC State do to attack the Syracuse zone defense so effectively?
• Previewing Saturday's showdown at Duke.
• Ramifications from junior post player Sacha Killeya-Jones getting dismissed from the program.
