Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 11:37:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

W4vejjumqsfutwgozply
NC State coach Kevin Keatts helped guide the Wolfpack to a 73-58 win over Syracuse on Wednesday.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's 73-58 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday.

Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":

• What did NC State do to attack the Syracuse zone defense so effectively?

• Previewing Saturday's showdown at Duke.

• Ramifications from junior post player Sacha Killeya-Jones getting dismissed from the program.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}