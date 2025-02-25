NC State has different energy with new coaches, players

NC State is going dark this spring, but laying low shouldn’t be confused with having the goals changed.

Some springs, NC State has pushed to be ranked or aims for to be in the mix for ACC titles. Last year, the Wolfpack openly talked about making the expanded college football 12-team playoff.

Expectations from the spring/summer quickly soured after the second game of the season against Tennessee, falling 51-10, in Charlotte, N.C.

NC State finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, but did post a 35-30 win over North Carolina. The good will of defeating the Tar Heels slipped a bit with a 26-21 loss vs. East Carolina on Dec. 28, 2024, in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

NC State knows East Carolina awaits Aug. 28 in the season opener.