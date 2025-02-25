Premium content
Published Feb 25, 2025
Coach series: NC State QB Will Wilson oozes intangibles
Jacey Zembal
Will Wilson will be having his first spring practice at NC State today.

It’s also a practice where he’ll have a different voice urging him on. Wilson has played the last four years for his father, coach Walt Wilson, at Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast High.

Will Wilson enjoyed a special bond, and their vibes on the field were opposite of each other. Coach Wilson is full of energy and vigor, and Will Wilson ran his offense like a surgeon — cool, calm and collected.

All good things sometimes comes to an end, and Wilson exited the SCHSL Class AAAA playoffs after a 48-36 loss to Central (S.C.) Daniel on Nov. 22. The squad finished 8-4 and Wilson enrolled at NC State several weeks later.

