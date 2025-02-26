Published Feb 26, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 26
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Returning QB C.J. Bailey sees difference in second spring

The Wolfpack Central — NC State has different energy with new coaches, players

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State QB Will Wilson oozes intangibles

Charlotte Observer — NC State becomes latest FBS program to cancel its spring football game. Here’s why

Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan becomes all-time leading scorer at Bishop McGuinness

Technician — NC State athletics week in review Feb. 18 - Feb. 23

Technician — COLUMN: NC State women’s basketball is the only remedy for a disastrous athletics year

Technician — NC State baseball takeaways from the Jax College Baseball Classic

Technician — Grit, guts and glory: No. 9 NC State women’s basketball’s relentless pursuit of greatness

GoPack.com — Pack Starts Road Stretch with Trip to Syracuse

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Wins for First Time Since 2017; Ties Program 54-Hole Record at Daniel Island Invitational

GoPack.com — Richmond Beats NC State 5-1

GoPack.com — Brooks Named AP National Player of the Week

GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State Women’s Basketball Named USBWA, NCAA Team of the Week

GoPack.com — #10 Men’s Tennis Returns Home for Midweek Matchup with UNCG

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE