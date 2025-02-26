Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 26

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Returning QB C.J. Bailey sees difference in second spring
The Wolfpack Central — NC State has different energy with new coaches, players
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State QB Will Wilson oozes intangibles
Charlotte Observer — NC State becomes latest FBS program to cancel its spring football game. Here’s why
Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan becomes all-time leading scorer at Bishop McGuinness
Technician — NC State athletics week in review Feb. 18 - Feb. 23
Technician — COLUMN: NC State women’s basketball is the only remedy for a disastrous athletics year
Technician — NC State baseball takeaways from the Jax College Baseball Classic
Technician — Grit, guts and glory: No. 9 NC State women’s basketball’s relentless pursuit of greatness
GoPack.com — Pack Starts Road Stretch with Trip to Syracuse
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Wins for First Time Since 2017; Ties Program 54-Hole Record at Daniel Island Invitational
GoPack.com — Richmond Beats NC State 5-1
GoPack.com — Brooks Named AP National Player of the Week
GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State Women’s Basketball Named USBWA, NCAA Team of the Week
GoPack.com — #10 Men’s Tennis Returns Home for Midweek Matchup with UNCG
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE