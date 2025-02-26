Scouting video: Soph Jordan Page drops 43 points

Raleigh Broughton sophomore wing Jordan Page had his season come to an end Tuesday, but he went out with a bang.

The 6-foot-4 lefty had a career-high 43 points, but it wasn’t enough in a 81-77 double-overtime loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Page, who Rivals.com ranks No. 13 overall in the class of 2027, is perhaps NC State’s top priority in the class. He is coached by former NCSU great Scott Wood, with former Wolfpack players Ralston Turner and Staats Battle on the staff. Page also plays with Garner Road traveling team on the adidas 3SSB circuit.

The Wolfpack Central has been tracking Page for over a year, and has a complete scouting video.