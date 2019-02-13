First pitch for NC State baseball is Friday, if the weather holds up. The chance of rain appears more threatening for the Saturday and Sunday home games against Bucknell. NC State had one of the best teams in the country through April a year ago, but injuries eventually caught up to the pitching staff. The shorthanded Wolfpack was still able to host a regional, but failed to advance out of it. That team was led by a powerhouse lineup fueled by arguably the best outfield in college baseball. This year, head coach Elliott Avent’s squad is hoping that a much deeper pitching staff can help carry the load. Here’s a preview of the pitchers:

Starters

Sophomore Reid Johnston emerged as a mainstay on the mound last season. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

How the rotation will look is always a fluid situation. A year ago, then-freshman Reid Johnston began the year as one of the Pack’s most reliable bullpen arms and had four saves. He ended the season by making 10 starts and becoming the Friday starter. He finished with an impressive 7-1 record and 3.06 earned-run average over 64.2 innings, allowing only 54 hits and 15 walks while striking out 49.

“He’s going to battle you and compete and throw strikes,” Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball.com noted during a recent appearance on The Wolfpacker Podcast. “That’s what he does really well. He pounds the strike zone. He’s got some life. He gets it up there, 90 [miles per hour], maybe 92 once in a while, but he is more about advanced pitchability.” State has a deep pitching staff, though, which could afford Avent more options despite losing the ACC Pitcher of the Year in Brian Brown. That’s partially because of an influx of junior college arms — notably righties Alec Barger and Jason Parker, and lefty Canaan Silver, who could all be competing for starting jobs.

Barger in particular was a prized addition. He turned down a chance to play for the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted in the 16th round to come to NC State. Juniors Michael Bienlien and Mathieu Gauthier, a pair of righties, also have starting experience, and sophomore lefties David Harrison and Evan Justice each flashed potential during their rookie seasons. The wildcard is redshirt sophomore righty Dalton Feeney. He was a prized signing and showed tons of promise as a freshman (14 appearances with a 2.53 ERA, which ranked second on the team) and again in the fall of 2017 before injuring his elbow, missing all of last season. Early reports on Feeney have been promising this spring, although he is likely to be worked up slowly. “This is a guy that was up to 96-97 miles per hour before he got hurt … he could have been that legitimate dominator,” Fitt said.

Bullpen

Junior lefty Kent Klyman is NC State's ace out of the bullpen. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker