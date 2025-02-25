Returning QB C.J. Bailey sees difference in second spring

NC State rising sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey understands that life can move fast.

Bailey was a mid-year enrollee after a dominant high school career at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High a year ago when spring practice started.

Bailey is now 20-30 pounds heavier than a year ago, including gaining 5-10 pounds in the last two months, now wearing No. 11 and is the face of NC State football. Bailey has always had confidence, but he entered Tuesday’s first day of spring practice with the ability of not only being confident in himself but the ability to now lead the rest of the offense.