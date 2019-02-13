With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, NC State’s women’s basketball team faces possibly its biggest challenge in coach Wes Moore’s six-year tenure.



The No. 12-ranked Pack (21-2 overall, 8-2 in ACC games) is coming off back-to-back losses, its first of the year, and will face 16th-ranked Syracuse (18-5 overall, 7-3 ACC), winner of four of the last five meetings with the Pack, tonight in New York.

The game is the second in a three-game span of ranked opponents for NC State, which returns home Monday evening to host defending national champ and sixth-ranked Notre Dame in the 14th annual Play4Kay cancer research benefit. The sold-out game will be televised at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

Florida State, currently ranked No. 21, outlasted NC State with a 75-70 win in Tallahassee on Feb. 7.

Only one of NC State’s record-breaking 21 consecutive wins to start the year came against a ranked opponent (No. 24 Michigan State in November), and none of the Pack’s eight straight ACC came against anyone in the top 25 in either the AP or USA Today/Coaches polls.

Beside the Seminoles, Orange and Irish, the Pack still face a visit to No. 2-ranked Louisville (which defeated UConn last week) on Feb. 28 and No. 20 Miami in the regular-season finale on March 3. The Pack must also travel to Chapel Hill for its second game of the year against a North Carolina squad that ended NC State’s 21-game winning streak on Feb. 3 with a 64-51 upset in Raleigh.

“This is a tough stretch,” Moore acknowledged, “but we’re hanging in there, doing the best we can. We have to keep trying to get better.

“This is the time of year when everyone is improving, trying to play their best ball to get ready for the tournament. We just have to make better decisions.”

Complicating the Pack’s task is its worst injury situation in eight years, a rash of ailments that has left the team with just 10 healthy players.

The team lost returning redshirt junior point guard Kaila Ealey prior to the start of the season with a torn meniscus in practice. Her replacement, Charlotte transfer Grace Hunter, was the team’s leading scorer (14.6 points per game) and third leading rebounder during NC State’s 13-0 non-conference season before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the Pack’s ACC-opening 63-51 win over Duke on Jan. 3.

One week later, in a 63-34 home win against Pitt, senior guard Armani Hawkins suffered a career-ending knee injury, reducing NC State’s perimeter group to starters Kiara Leslie and Ace Konig, former backup Kai Crutchfield (who became a starter) and former walk-on Katie Wadsworth.

Last Thursday in Tallahassee, junior starting forward Erika Cassell, a 52-percent shooter averaging 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per conference outing, was also lost for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Her loss leaves freshman post Elissa Cunane as the likely replacement in the starting five, with sophomore Kayla Jones and freshmen Jada Rice and Esra McGoldrick -— neither of whom have seen more than four minutes of action per game this season — as NC State’s remaining depth on the bench.

“We’re just trying to stay as positive as we can for each other,” senior forward DD Rogers said when asked how the team is coping with the situation.

“One of our assistant coaches told us that the year the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA championship, they had the most touches [chest bumps, high fives, etc.] in the league. We’re looking at that, praising each other and helping each other stay positive.”

“I hope the success we’ve had so far will give them confidence going forward,” Moore said following the loss to the Tar Heels. “We have to find a way to get back to having some fun and energy out there.”