NC State fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett was arrested Wednesday morning on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend Saskia Guilbaud at Lockett's apartment in Raleigh.

According to details provided by WRAL.com, Guilbaud said that Lockett elbowed her in the eye and grabbed her throat while threatening her before letting her go. Guilbaud said that she did not believe the threats were serious and is apparently asking that the charges be dropped.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts has suspended Lockett indefinitely. He was not on the bench Wednesday night during NC State's 73-58 home win over Syracuse.

Lockett is averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing 16.9 minutes per contest. He is a grad transfer that arrived in Raleigh after playing for Florida International last year.

The Wolfpack also announced Wednesday evening that Kentucky transfer Sacha Killeya-Jones is not with the program. Killeya-Jones, a former five-star recruit, was sitting out this season as a redshirt.

NC State is back in action Saturday evening at No. 2 Duke.