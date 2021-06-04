Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Wolfpack Football's Class of 2022

Every time the NC State Wolfpack acquires a new football commitment, the bell tower lights up red. Not literally, but metaphorically on social media. In honor of the tradition head coach Dave Doeren brought to Raleigh, we've named our commitment tracker accordingly. Below is a list in chronological order (most recent first) of each of NC State's 2021 football commits. We will update this list each time the red light comes on:

NC State quarterback commit MJ Morris is the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

Four-star quarterback MJ Morris (Atlanta, Ga.)

Read more: NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback MJ Morris Four-star quarterback MJ Morris commits to NC State Social media reaction: NC State lands four-star quarterback MJ Morris Commitment breakdown: NC State lands big-time QB MJ Morris 2019 stats: Completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 379 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Bio: Morris became the second overall and first four-star commit of NC State's 2021 class. He's the highest-ranked commitment from the state of Georgia in the Dave Doeren era, and the third-highest ranked quarterback commitment for the program since internet recruiting rankings were created. He was a nationally sought-after recruit that held offers from notable programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Virginia Tech, among several others. His final three ultimately came down to NC State, Georgia Tech and Nebraska. Morris ranked No. 196 overall and No. 5 among dual-threat quarterbacks nationally in the 2022 class according to Rivals. He was also ranked No. 19 among recruits from the state of Georgia.

Three-star center Rylan Vann (Cary, N.C.)