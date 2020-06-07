News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-07 16:42:16 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting week in review

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

Four-star receiver Micah Crowell was one of two commitments this week for NC State Wolfpack football.
Four-star receiver Micah Crowell was one of two commitments this week for NC State. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State Nets One On Commitment List

NC State received a pair of verbal commitments over the week. The unsurprising one was four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C. Here is our coverage of Crowell’s choice.

NC State football commitment analysis: WR Micah Crowell

Coach: NC State commit Micah Crowell is a dream come true

Social media reaction: Micah Crowell's NC State commitment

The surprising development was three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High’s flip from NC State to Tennessee. Here is our coverage of Evans’ commitment.

Nate Evans says Brian Mitchell led his commitment to NC State

Coach: New NC State commit Nate Evans has a passion for football

NC State football commitment analysis: CB Nate Evans

Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State

The news was not all good as three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High announced he was reopening his recruitment after originally committing to NC State in March.

Here is an analysis of McDowell’s decommitment.

Georgia Targets Making Moves

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}