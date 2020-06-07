Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

NC State received a pair of verbal commitments over the week. The unsurprising one was four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C. Here is our coverage of Crowell’s choice.

NC State football commitment analysis: WR Micah Crowell

Coach: NC State commit Micah Crowell is a dream come true

Social media reaction: Micah Crowell's NC State commitment

The surprising development was three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High’s flip from NC State to Tennessee. Here is our coverage of Evans’ commitment.

Nate Evans says Brian Mitchell led his commitment to NC State

Coach: New NC State commit Nate Evans has a passion for football

NC State football commitment analysis: CB Nate Evans

Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State

The news was not all good as three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High announced he was reopening his recruitment after originally committing to NC State in March.

Here is an analysis of McDowell’s decommitment.