NC State football recruiting week in review
Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.
NC State Nets One On Commitment List
NC State received a pair of verbal commitments over the week. The unsurprising one was four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C. Here is our coverage of Crowell’s choice.
NC State football commitment analysis: WR Micah Crowell
Coach: NC State commit Micah Crowell is a dream come true
Social media reaction: Micah Crowell's NC State commitment
The surprising development was three-star cornerback Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High’s flip from NC State to Tennessee. Here is our coverage of Evans’ commitment.
Nate Evans says Brian Mitchell led his commitment to NC State
Coach: New NC State commit Nate Evans has a passion for football
NC State football commitment analysis: CB Nate Evans
Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State
The news was not all good as three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High announced he was reopening his recruitment after originally committing to NC State in March.
Georgia Targets Making Moves
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news