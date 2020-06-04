On Wednesday evening, three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Lee County High in Leesburg, Ga., announced that his recruitment was open while also thanking NC State football “for making a difference in my life.”

McDowell is the first decommitment to hit NC State in the 2021 class, but this is a recruiting cycle like no other and there will likely be many across the country before the ink is dry on signing day.

Here is an analysis of McDowell’s decommitment.