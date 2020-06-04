NC State football recruiting decommitment analysis: Caleb McDowell
On Wednesday evening, three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Lee County High in Leesburg, Ga., announced that his recruitment was open while also thanking NC State football “for making a difference in my life.”
McDowell is the first decommitment to hit NC State in the 2021 class, but this is a recruiting cycle like no other and there will likely be many across the country before the ink is dry on signing day.
Here is an analysis of McDowell’s decommitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news