NC State’s offensive line received a boost this week from a pair of commitments:

• Three star Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., picked NC State over offers from, among others, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder as the No. 22 player in the state and the No. 54 offensive tackle in the country. Here are our stories on Davis’ commitment:

Jaleel Davis felt NC State was home

NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis

Coach: NC State commitment Jaleel Davis has the right attitude

• Two-star Thornton Gentry (6-foot-5, 290 pounds0 from Chapin (S.C.) High selected the Wolfpack over offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and UCF, among others. Gentry could play either tackle or guard in college.

Here are our stories on Gentry’s decision:

Thornton Gentry ready to play wherever needed for NC State

Social media reaction: NC State lands offensive lineman Thornton Gentry

NC State football commitment analysis: OL Thornton Gentry

Coach and father is proud of his son, Pack commit Thornton Gentry