NC State football recruiting week in review
Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.
Two commitments for the Pack
NC State’s offensive line received a boost this week from a pair of commitments:
• Three star Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., picked NC State over offers from, among others, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder as the No. 22 player in the state and the No. 54 offensive tackle in the country. Here are our stories on Davis’ commitment:
• Two-star Thornton Gentry (6-foot-5, 290 pounds0 from Chapin (S.C.) High selected the Wolfpack over offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and UCF, among others. Gentry could play either tackle or guard in college.
