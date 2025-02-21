Published Feb 21, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 21
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Rolesville High's Zavion Griffin-Haynes making various visits

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Aiden Smalls locks in NC State official visit

Raleigh News & Observer —All NC State basketball has left is the future. There’s nothing left to lose. It’s all lost

Greensboro News-Record — Kevin Sherrington: As ‘Super 2’ of SEC, Big Ten take over CFP, where does rest of college football sit?

Technician — No. 13 NC State women’s basketball rolls in Atlanta, downs No. 20 Georgia Tech 83-68

GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Wake Forest in Final Saturday Home Game of the Season

GoPack.com — Pack Pushes Past Georgia Tech on the Road for Fourth Ranked Win of Season

GoPack.com — No. 18 NC State to Host No. 24 UNC in Annual Red Out Meet

GoPack.com — Ponsler Takes Silver & Another School Record Falls on Day 3

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE