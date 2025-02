Wake Forest has won eight of its last 11 games since defeating NC State 77-59 on Jan. 4.

The Demon Deacons improved to 19-7 overall and 11-4 in the ACC with a 77-66 victory at Southern Methodist last Saturday.

Wake Forest has had the week off and play at NC State (10-16 overall, 3-12 ACC) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.