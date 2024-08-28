NC State positional coaches break down their groups
NC State has had several positional coaches and both coordinators address the media during fall camp.
NC State opens the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium, and here is a look at what the coaches had to say in August.
Offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches tight ends/inside receivers
Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips
Offensive line coach Garett Tujague
Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson
Defensive line coach Charley Wiles
