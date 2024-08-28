PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

NC State positional coaches break down their groups

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has had several positional coaches and both coordinators address the media during fall camp.

NC State opens the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium, and here is a look at what the coaches had to say in August.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches tight ends/inside receivers

NC State OC Robert Anae has new toys to use

Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips

NC State successfully overhauled its WR group

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague

NC State returns plenty of experience on offensive line

Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper

Having depth at QB is key for NC State

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson

It starts with nose tackle in NC State's defensive scheme

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles

NC State's defensive line looking to re-fortify itself

