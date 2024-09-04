Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
NC State finding new players to take care of certain needs
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State revamping of its offense came at every position group, but the offensive line.

NC State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel helped bring in four new running backs between the transfer portal and prep ranks.

Sophomore Kendrick Raphael was the returning leading rusher among running backs with 67 carries for 309 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Houston had left the team early in the season and ended up at James Madison. Michael Allen departed the squad before the end of the regular season and transferred to UNLV. Short-yardage specialist Delbert Mimms transferred to Eastern Michigan after the season.

