NC State loses turnover battle, game against Georgia Tech

NC State fell to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, and will try to become bowl eligible with a win at North Carolina on Nov. 30. Georgia Tech improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the league.

Both teams struggled in various ways offensively, but Georgia Tech forced three turnovers and turned them into 14 points, and that proved to be the difference.

NC State erupted for 22 points in the fourth quarter, but Georgia Tech made enough key plays down the stretch to pull out the 30-29 victory in front of 34,591 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

NC State was seconds away from having a chance to create some magic, but it wasn’t meant to be.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said the pain the players felt needs to fuel them next week.

“Guys played with heart,” Doeren said. “I was proud of them, and you don't get to win. There's a lot of teams that wouldn't fight the way we fought with all the things we battled through this year, and they wanted that game. They wanted it bad and they showed that in how resilient they were.

“You have to get rid of the turnovers, and that is how you win football games.”

NC State planned to build its offense this season around Coastal Carolina senior transfer Grayson McCall this fall. In turn, Georgia Tech aimed to continue to build off last year’s break out campaign from junior quarterback Haynes King.

The plans were both altered by injury, with McCall calling it a career after suffering a concussion during the Wake Forest loss Oct. 5.

King suffered a shoulder injury and missed two games, returned as a “running” quarterback in a shocking 28-23 win over Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9, but he proved limited against NC State.

NC State has already played with freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey for most of the season. Georgia Tech is still growing accustomed to freshman Aaron Philo, who was playing in his fourth game.

NC State’s game plan was simple whether Philo was in the game or King for his limited action — to stop the run. Georgia Tech junior running back Jamal Haynes was held in check, with 13 carries for 36 yards. Philo led the way with seven carries for 57 yards and the game-winning 18-yard touchdown run.

With the game on the line, Philo took over at his own 25-yard line with 1:30 left, and methodically led Georgia Tech down the field.

Philo went 4 of 4 passing for 33 yards, and he rushed three for 42 yards on the game-winning drive. HIs back-to-back 18-yard runs helped deliver the game-winning touchdown and forced NC State to try and create something from difficult circumstances with 22 seconds left.

“We weren't able to get to the quarterback and get him on the ground,” Doeren said. “Then he had a big scramble to win it. We were in two-man, four-man rush, and he broke the pocket. Our two safeties have to come up and get him down, and we weren't able to do that.”

Bailey threw a 28-yard pass to redshirt junior Dacari Collins, and then redshirt freshman Noah Rogers couldn’t hold on to a key pass. Doeren was confused by whether there was six seconds left on the clock or five, but the officially eventually determined there was six seconds.

“Thing I'm disappointed in is after the timeout, after we break the huddle, they come over and tell me they're adding a second to the clock,” Doeren said. “Had I known there were six seconds, it would have been a different conversation.

“We could have thrown a quick out, had a little bit more cushion. I don't think people understand how precious every second is. So I was disappointed in that.

“To me, that was bad clock operating by them.”

NC State senior kicker Collin Smith lined up a 58-yard field goal attempt, and he missed wide left.

Bailey finished going 17-of-30 passing for 147 yards and three interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown. However, he rushed nine times for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

“Those guys run a lot of zone blitz just dropping guys out,” Bailey said. “They lost responsibility the whole game. I took advantage.”

Bailey’s pop pass attempt to sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion went awry, with redshirt sophomore linebacker E.J. Lightsey getting the interception and returning it for a 21-yard touchdown to give Georgia Tech an early 7-0 lead with 7:18 left in the first quarter.

“We’ve probably run that play in practice a 1,000 times,” Doeren said. “I’ve never seen the ball ricochet and intercepted.”

Philo proved mentally tough and went 19-of-33 passing for 265 yards and an interception, which NC State senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald recorded. Philo added seven carries for 57 yards and the game-winning touchdown run.

“They run a lot or do a lot of eye candy and just trusting everybody with their fits and just doing your job,” Fitzgerald said. “When No. 10 [King] was in the game, we loaded the box and did our best to stop the run. I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”