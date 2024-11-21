Game blog: Georgia Tech 13, NC State 7

NC State is prepared to play against two Georgia Tech quarterbacks in a rare Thursday night game in Atlanta, Ga.
NC State brings a 5-5 overall mark and 2-4 in the ACC.
Second field goal for NC State (8:44 p.m.)
Redshirt sophomore kicker Aidan Birr makes a 41-yard field goal to give Georgia Tech a 13-7 lead with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
Georgia Tech tacks on three points (8:29 p.m.)
Redshirt sophomore kicker Aidan Birr makes a 44-yard field goal to give Georgia Tech a 10-7 lead with 12:29 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (8:19 p.m.)
NC State answers Georgia Tech (8:12 p.m.)
Georgia Tech sends a big blitz on third and four, and NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes off and runs for a 16-yard touchdown. NC State and Georgia Tech are tied at 7-7 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
Georgia Tech gets pick-six (7:58 p.m.)
NC State freshman Cedrick "C.J." Bailey and sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion botch the pop pass, and redshirt sophomore linebacker E.J. Lightsey gets the interception for a 21-yard touchdown to give Georgia Tech a 6-0 lead with 7:18 left in the first quarter.
