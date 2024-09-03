NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson isn’t going through his first rodeo in game-planning for Tennessee’s no-huddle offense.

He’s been a part of teams that featured the scheme and he’s had to coach against it. Gibson also is no stranger in facing hyped-up quarterbacks. Rivals.com had Nico Iamaleava as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2023. The sample size is small, but few would be surprised if the 6-6, 215-pounder doesn’t go on to become a high NFL Draft choice one day.

Iamaleava went 22-of-28 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of a 69-3 win over Tennessee-Chattanooga last Saturday. Gibson watched him in that game, along with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Iowa on Jan. 1, to formulate his game plan.