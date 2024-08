NC State only had one receiver over 28 catches last year, and that led to a massive overhaul at the position.

NC State was at a crossroads in the passing game in both 2014 and 2015 under coach Dave Doeren. Future NFL quarterback Jacoby Brissett carried the passing game and combined for 5,723 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions those two years, with none of the receivers making the NFL.