Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 22

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Georgia Tech game grades by PFF
The Wolfpack Central — NC State loses turnover battle, game against Georgia Tech
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State coach Dave Doeren, players suffer tough loss
The Wolfpack Central — Final: Georgia Tech 30, NC State 29
The Wolfpack Central — Week in sound bites for Georgia Tech game
The Wolfpack Central — Senior WR Teddy Hoffmann eager to see NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting William & Mary
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 12
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at Georgia Tech
Raleigh News & Observer —‘We have a lot of frustration’: NC State football’s loss to Georgia Tech encapsulates season
Raleigh News & Observer —Well that stings: 3 takeaways from NC State football’s one-point loss to Georgia Tech
Fayetteville Observer — NC State loses at GT, but CJ Bailey confident Pack can win at UNC
Greensboro News-Record — These are the local boys high school basketball teams to watch in 2024-25
Technician — NC State men’s soccer advance in NCAA tournament with 2-1 overtime victory over Charlotte
Technician — NC State women’s basketball dominates Coastal Carolina behind high-powered trio of guards
Technician — Football vs. Georgia Tech
GoPack.com — Double OT Golden Goal Advances Wolfpack in NCAA Tournament
GoPack.com — NC State Drops Heartbreaker at Georgia Tech
GoPack.com — Broadfoot, Zampardo NCAA Doubles Championship
GoPack.com — NC State Closes Homestand by Hosting William & Mary Friday Night
GoPack.com — Pack Cruises to 21-Point Victory Over Coastal Carolina
Jackets Online — Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's thrilling 30-29 win over NC State
Jackets Online — Philo leads Tech to a dramatic 30-29 comeback win over NC State
Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Sugiura: After surviving N.C. State, does Georgia Tech have enough for Georgia?
Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo finishes off N.C. State with game-winning run
Atlanta Journal-Constitution — ‘To hell with Georgia:’ Tech’s Jamal Haynes opens rivalry week in style with opening shot
