Video reel: NC State coach Dave Doeren, players suffer tough loss

NC State was seconds away from having a chance to create some magic, but it wasn’t meant to be.

In a battle of true freshman quarterbacks, both NC State’s Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey and Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo ended up making big plays with their legs, rather than their arms.

Philo had back-to-back 18-yard runs, resulting in a touchdown that gave Georgia Tech a 30-29 lead with 22 seconds left.

NC State tried to make something happen, but senior kicker Collin Smith was just outside of the left goal post on a 58-yard field-goal attempt.

Bailey finished going 17-of-30 passing for 147 yards and three interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown. However, he rushed nine times for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

NC State senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald came through with eight tackle, one interception and two passes broken up.

NC State coach Dave Doeren were left with picking up the pieces, with the Wolfpack falling to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. NC State travels to play at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

