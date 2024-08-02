The varying layers of NC State’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme starts with the job of the nose tackle.

Finding a nose tackle who has the strength, size, athleticism — and perhaps most importantly — the temperament for the spot isn’t easy.

NC State will be breaking in a new full-time starter this season in 6-foot-4, 300-poundjunior Brandon Cleveland, who converted from defensive end to be the backup to C.J. Clark last year. Clark, who has since transferred to Miami to play in a 4-3 scheme at defensive tackle, also played some defensive end before becoming a nose tackle full-time.