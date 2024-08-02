It starts with nose tackle in NC State's defensive scheme
The varying layers of NC State’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme starts with the job of the nose tackle.
Finding a nose tackle who has the strength, size, athleticism — and perhaps most importantly — the temperament for the spot isn’t easy.
NC State will be breaking in a new full-time starter this season in 6-foot-4, 300-poundjunior Brandon Cleveland, who converted from defensive end to be the backup to C.J. Clark last year. Clark, who has since transferred to Miami to play in a 4-3 scheme at defensive tackle, also played some defensive end before becoming a nose tackle full-time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news