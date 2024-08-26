NC State had a few positional battles, but Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague finalized his group.

Redshirt junior incumbent left guard Anthony Carter remains the starter for the Wolfpack, who open up against Western Carolina on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Tujague has done a quality job of creating chemistry among the group on and off the field, but the goals are big but simple — keep senior quarterback Grayson McCall healthy and be able to rush for tough yards with new running back Jordan Waters and the backups.