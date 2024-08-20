NC State's defensive line looking to re-fortify itself
The defensive line is one position group where there can’t be much of a drop off from the first string to the second string.
The good news for NC State is that all but two defensive linemen return from the rotation. However, both junior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland and redshirt junior defensive end Travali Price will need to adjust to being starters. Cleveland and Price join senior defensive end Davin Vann on the new-look defensive line.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news