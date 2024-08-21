NC State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper said the terminology might be different, but Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall understands the process.

McCall played under one offensive system at Coastal Carolina, under former coach Jamey Caldwell, and then learned a different style with Tim Beck arriving to coach in Conway, S.C.

McCall is now learning his third offense with offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State. The Wolfpack and McCall have entered “game prep” and will show what they’ve learned against Western Carolina on Aug. 29.