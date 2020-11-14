Gameday Central: NC State vs Florida State
NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) will play its eighth game of the 2020 football season against Florida State (2-5, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolfpack is coming off of a 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami and the Seminoles lost 41-17 to Pittsburgh in their last contest.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State vs Florida State
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color) and Lericia Harris (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 81) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 40th meeting between the programs. Florida State leads the all-time series 26-13. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 2-5 against the Seminoles during his time in Raleigh.
Line: NC State is a 10.5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened with the Wolfpack as a 7.5-point favorite.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 53 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 5 percent chance of rain Saturday evening and the humidity is expected to be 89 percent.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
• The Wolfpacker — Game Predictions: Florida State at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Picking the spread: ACC football week ten
• The Wolfpacker — Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Nate Irving and Russell Wilson led NC State past Florida State in 2010
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark is getting comfortable at nose tackle
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Vi Jones almost ended up at FSU
• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman ready to face his old team, Florida State, again
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: Miami at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State respect Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Few changes from last week
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Miami
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook