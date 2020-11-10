Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after seven games, during which NC State is 4-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 62-102-812-7-5

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.5 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 112-413-5 (43.2 percent)

Sophomore: 131-547-6 (57.2 percent)

Freshman: 2- -9-0 (-0.9)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 50-788-10 (35.5 percent of catches, 42.7 percent of yards)

Junior: 28-314-2 (19.9 percent/17.0 percent)

Sophomore: 41-445-3 (29.1 percent/24.1 percent)

Freshman: 22-298-1 (15.6 percent/16.2 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 10 (10 receiving)

Junior: 16 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 7 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 18 (6 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 800 (25.1 percent)

Junior: 919 (28.9 percent)

Sophomore: 1,152 (36.2 percent)

Freshman: 310 (9.7 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 909 (36.1 percent)

Junior: 904 (35.9 percent)

Sophomore: 464 (18.4 percent)

Freshman: 238 (9.5 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 10

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 10

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 19

Junior: 28

Sophomore: 32

Freshman: 7

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 7

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 22 (4.1)

Junior: 136 (25.0)

Sophomore: 268 (49.4)

Freshman: 117 (21.5)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 6.0

Sophomore: 7.5

Freshman: 4.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 4.5

Junior: 15.5

Sophomore: 19.5

Freshman: 10.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 1/0

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 17

Freshman: 8

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 3

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 4