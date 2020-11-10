 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after seven games, during which NC State is 4-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 62-102-812-7-5

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.5 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 112-413-5 (43.2 percent)

Sophomore: 131-547-6 (57.2 percent)

Freshman: 2- -9-0 (-0.9)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 50-788-10 (35.5 percent of catches, 42.7 percent of yards)

Junior: 28-314-2 (19.9 percent/17.0 percent)

Sophomore: 41-445-3 (29.1 percent/24.1 percent)

Freshman: 22-298-1 (15.6 percent/16.2 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 10 (10 receiving)

Junior: 16 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 7 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 18 (6 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 800 (25.1 percent)

Junior: 919 (28.9 percent)

Sophomore: 1,152 (36.2 percent)

Freshman: 310 (9.7 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 909 (36.1 percent)

Junior: 904 (35.9 percent)

Sophomore: 464 (18.4 percent)

Freshman: 238 (9.5 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 10

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 10

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 19

Junior: 28

Sophomore: 32

Freshman: 7

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 7

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 22 (4.1)

Junior: 136 (25.0)

Sophomore: 268 (49.4)

Freshman: 117 (21.5)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 6.0

Sophomore: 7.5

Freshman: 4.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 4.5

Junior: 15.5

Sophomore: 19.5

Freshman: 10.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 1/0

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 17

Freshman: 8

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 3

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 4

Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris is third on the team in tackles. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)
Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris is third on the team in tackles. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Participation and snaps (game-by-game)

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 236 (72, 47, DNP, DNP, 21, 33, 63)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 231 (DNP, 32, 75, 72, 52, INJ, INJ)

Freshman Ben Finley - 33 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 33, DNP)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 225 (30, 32, 50, 29, 42, 11, 31)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 189 (17, 26, 27, 31, 28, 27, 33)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 114 (29, 24, 16, 12, 11, 18, 4)

Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms - 13 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST)

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, INJ, ST)

Receiver

Senior Emeka Emezie – 337 (35, 34, 65, 46, 66, 32, 59)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 306 (37, 47, 59, 39, 45, 31, 48)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 233 (35, 37, 41, 29, 37, 24, 30)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 183 (29, 32, 23, 17, 24, 27, 31)

Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 149 (INJ, 22, 24, 24, 26, 29, 24)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 66 (11, 18, 13, 7, ST, 17, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 33 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19, 5, 9, ST)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 18 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP, ST, 12, ST)

Freshman Christopher Scott Jr. - 10 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 10, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Justin Dunn - 7 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 258 (27, 34, 37, 24, 32, 52, 52)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 136 (27, 22, 32, 42, 11, 2, INJ)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 120 (18, 18, 32, INJ, 31, 11, 10)

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 29 (3, ST, ST, 20, ST, 1, 5)

Freshman Andrew Jayne - 3 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, ST)

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 505 (72, 77, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65)

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 504 (72, 76, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65)

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 461 (56, 61, 83, 69, 72, 55, 65)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 334 (16, 30, 83, 66, 72, 67)

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 238 (49, 51, 81, 39, 18, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 188 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 54, 67, 37)

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 177 (72, 62, INJ, INJ, 14, 29)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, Injured for season)

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Defensive line

Junior Alim McNeill – 330 (44, 38, 57, 51, 43, 42, 44)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 274 (32, 25, 34, 49, 46, 41, 47)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 268 (55, 25, 38, 48, 43, 35, 24)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 268 (40, 36, 44, 38, 21, 41, 48)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 248 (33, 23, 36, 41, 36, 34, 45)

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 236 (53, 35, 44, DNP, 24, 28, 52)

Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 78 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 16, 22, 10)

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 49 (4, DNP, 6, 24, 3, 12, DNP)

Freshman Davin Vann - 16 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 3, 6, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 14 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5, INJ, 2, DNP)

Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 9 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6, DNP, 3, INJ)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 472 (70, 48, 76, 65, 65, 64, 84)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 442 (58, INJ, 83, 80, 74, 60, 87)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 335 (65, 32, 65, 60, 49, 64, INJ)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 302 (22, 39, 48, 44, 33, 26, 90)

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 109 (27, 22, DNP, 20, 9, 28, 3)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 72 (10, 10, 11, 9, 9, 23, ST)

Freshman Devon Betty - 6 (ST, 5, ST, ST, ST, 1, ST)

Redshirt sophomore Seth Williams - 1 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 1)

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 495 (86, 60, 75, 98, 15, 76, 85)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 206 (1, 13, 21, 70, 44, 52, 5)

Junior Tanner Ingle – 123 (2, INJ, 54, 28, 39, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy - 80 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 68, 12, ST)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher - 4 (Receiver first two games, ST, ST, ST, 4, ST)

Cornerback

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 438 (75, 33, 60, 75, 63, 74, 58)

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 388 (16, 44, 83, 84, 59, 59, 43)

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 301 (42, 45, 28, 60, 42, 43, 41)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)

Freshman Aydan White - 6 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 6, DNP)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 385 (89, 56, DNP, DNP, 73, 77, 90)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 232 (DNP, 4, 14, 73, 8, 43, 90)

Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22, DNP, DNP, ST)

Special teams only

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco

Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker

Redshirt sophomore tight end Camden Woods

——

