NC State redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark only appeared in a couple of contests in 2019 and saw his first season end prematurely with a hand injury before undergoing surgery last December. He’s now solidified a role as the second-string nose tackle this fall behind junior Alim McNeill, who has proven to be one of the nation’s best interior linemen in 2020. The transition from being a redshirt rookie to averaging 35.3 snaps per contest in his second season with the Wolfpack did not come easy, however. Particularly when a pandemic interfered with his rehab process. “It took a lot of work,” Clark said. “I had to make a lot of sacrifices, especially coming in this spring and then not having the ability to work out with the strength staff. We had to figure out our own plan with the quarantine. “I worked out with one of my friends back home, and we just made it a habit to work out every day and to go over the training sheets that we had. Carrying over, I kept up that work ethic. It made things a lot simpler and helped me develop and get on the field this year.”

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark (left) and sophomore corner Cecil Powell (right) celebrate the Wolfpack's defensive performance in the 38-21 win at Virginia. (Erin Edgerton, The Daily Progress)

The 6-3, 300-pounder is now tied for a team-high seven quarterback hurries along with fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson. At nose tackle, Clark plays a crucial role in the run defense. Nearly three weeks ago against North Carolina, NC State allowed UNC’s running backs to rush for a combined 314 yards on 43 carries in the 48-21 loss in Chapel Hill. In the Wolfpack’s much more competitive 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami, however, the Hurricanes running backs were never able to find a rhythm combining for 89 yards on 23 carries. “We twisted up our scheme a slight bit,” Clark said. “We brought in some edges so we would have them set. If the edges are set, they can't run outside, they have to run up the middle or the B gaps. That's what we have been working on throughout the season in stopping the run. “That was the thing that we made sure we focused on that week in practice, stopping the run, squared up and tackled people the way we're supposed to… I think that we have the keys now. Not much has changed, maybe small things. Overall, I think we have the keys to do what we need to do.”