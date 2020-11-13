From the other sideline: Florida State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is a 2-5 Florida State squad that is also 1-5 in the ACC.
What should the Wolfpack expect from the Seminoles? We turned to Ira Schoffel of WarChant.com to get some answers.
1. Two years ago, Willie Taggart basically called out his team the week before playing NC State in Raleigh and the question was how would the Noles handle that. Is there a similar feeling this week after all the injury news and opt outs that came down Wednesday, or is there more resignation about the stretch run?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news