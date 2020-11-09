A year ago, the Seminoles pulled away from NC State for a 31-13 win in Tallahassee. And that UNC team that Florida State upset earlier this season would then demolish NC State 48-21 the following week.

“They beat us last year,” Doeren noted. “They just beat UNC. So, we have great respect for their program.”

It won’t be difficult to convince his squad to approach FSU seriously, either. All Doeren has to do is point to recent history.

Florida State may be entering Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on ACC Network with a 2-5 record after being whacked Saturday by Pittsburgh, 41-17, but NC State head coach Dave Doeren insists that the Pack is not going to take the game lightly.

"Obviously this is a weird year,” Doeren pointed out. “So you're seeing a lot of ups and downs out of teams because of the ins and outs of players, like with lineup changes and your lack of ability to maintain chemistry at certain position groups.

“I don't know if you can look at any team's record and give it a whole lot of credit. You don't know what's going to change week-in and week-out in the lineup, which changes the team immensely at times.”

What has pleased Doeren while the Pack shifts its focus to the Seminoles is how his team has handled losing a heartbreaking game to Miami last Friday.

NC State took a 41-31 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when junior placekicker Christopher Dunn made a 53-yard field goal. That kick came one play after NC State was flagged for a false start on a play that Doeren still feels should have been an offside on Miami that would have given the Wolfpack a first down.

The Hurricanes proceeded to score on three straight possessions and rallied for a late 44-41 win over the Wolfpack.

“I'm encouraged by how we responded from our last loss,” Doeren said. “I know that we'll get the same type of resolve from these young guys.”

Leading the Pack offense will continue to be redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who ironically will get his second chance to play against his former team. Hockman transferred out of Florida State before the start of the 2018 season. A year ago, Hockman was inserted into the contest against the Seminoles after starter Matt McKay started the game by completing 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards.

Hockman would finish the evening in Tallahassee completing 21 of 40 throws for 208 yards and a score in what was effectively his Wolfpack debut. Since then, Hockman has been in-and-out of the starting lineup for NC State.

After redshirt sophomore Devin Leary broke his leg during a home win over Duke, Hockman received his latest opportunity to take the reins. However, the energetic spark freshman Ben Finley provided during the loss to UNC led to some speculation about how long was the leash for Hockman.

Such questions are not swirling after Hockman completed 19 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two scores with one pick.

"Bailey did a nice job preparing and looking at the different things that could happen,” Doeren pointed out. “I just thought he was quick with his reactions. He didn't sit there and wait. Made quick decisions, he gave his receivers a chance to throw, he used his feet a couple of times to extend drives on some scrambles, which he can do.

"I think just having the success and seeing his guys make those plays for him is just going to lead to more success for him."

Doeren noted that ultimately, Miami was able to flip the script in the fourth quarter on NC State.

“I think they just outplayed us,” Doeren said. “The same plays that we were getting yardage on in the first half and then the third quarter, we're reaching guys, we're knocking guys off the ball, and now they're penetrating and disrupting. You got to give them credit.

"We didn't make the same type of blocks, the same type of line of scrimmage movement that we saw in the first half, that we saw in the third quarter, when we were efficient running the football. You can go back and second guess what you were doing, but Tim [Beck] was calling plays that worked well for him earlier in the game, where we scored on six of the seven possessions.

"You got to give them credit for beating the blocks that they weren't beating earlier in the game. We thought we could wear them down there and we didn't."