NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his weekly press conference Monday, recapping Friday's 44-41 loss to Miami plus previewing Saturday's scheduled game against Florida State. Here is the full transcript:

Head coach Dave Doeren's squad is 4-3. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Opening Statement

"Anytime you lose a game that goes down to the wire, it's obviously going to be a heartbreaking loss. It was an emotional loss. However, I was very encouraged and proud of the way our guys prepared, fought and improved from how we played two weeks prior against UNC to how we played that night. "Obviously, there were a lot of things that we did well. There were a lot of plays that were made a lot of tough plays that were made. It was a really good football game and one we just didn't finish. "Miami's quarterback I thought played an elite game. We wanted to make him have to throw it to beat us and he was able to do that. I thought he threw the deep ball as good as I've ever seen him throw it in that game, so he deserves credit for that. Obviously, we need to be better defending that. But it was a heck of a football game. "I thought we started fast. Our first drive offensively was a great opening drive, really creative play calling to get Bailey on the throwback from Thayer. The offensive lineman blocked it really well. "I thought we struggled in the first quarter defensively, gave up 21 points and then shut them out in the second quarter. We did a nice job of adjusting there and were able to build a 10 point lead going into the finish of the game and had our chances to win. "I thought the kickoff return by Bam was huge, to kind of put the game in our advantage. It was a great momentum play on special teams. "Chris Dunn drilling a 53-yard field goal after a penalty that I thought should have gone our way to give us a first down right there. It showed a lot on his part because that's not easy. It was great for him to make his second 50-plus field goal of the year. "Then it just comes down to four or five plays in the game. There were plays that had nothing to do with Miami, routine plays that we could have made that would have put the game away and we weren't able to do that. "There's a lot of positives and there are negatives that our team will learn from, our staff will learn from and together we'll continue to fight. "Offensively, I'll start with the positive first. We scored on six of our first seven drives of the game. We were efficient on third down, except for the last two third downs of the fourth quarter, which ended up being costly. "I thought Bailey played well, gave us a chance to win, threw the ball into some tight windows. With the exception of two throws in the game, I thought he was really, really good. I know he'd love to have the one back that he missed to Emeka, and obviously the last one was a little off target. "We had zero drops in the game at receiver, tight end and running back and we were 100 percent scoring in the red zone. "The negatives, we weren't able to put the game away. We had the ball with six minutes and 15 seconds, got a first down and then three straight plays we were off the field. We would have loved to be able to consume more clock than that and drive the ball and get a score if possible. Then obviously the interception at the end. "On defense we played hard up front, I thought our D-line improved. We were physical at the line of scrimmage, I thought we shedded blocks better. I thought Daniel Joseph and Alim McNeill played much better. "Negatively, we just didn't make enough plays that helped us in the game. They were going to score points, we were playing with some injured guys, some backups for injured guys in the secondary. We knew they were going to complete some passes and score some points, but we weren't able to get any takeaways, which would have helped us gain a possession. "And there were two critical moments in the game where they were able to make plays where we had a guy in position and didn't. We had four penalties, whether they're questionable or not, they were called and hurt us on drives. So things we got to improve. "I thought our special teams were really good in some areas, the field goal by Chris that I mentioned, the kickoff return, our punter Trent Gill and the coverage by Tyler Baker-Williams, I thought he was outstanding. "I hate that we lost a possession on the ricocheted kick that bounced off of one our guys. We knew they were going to squib it and our guy was trying to avoid it and obviously didn't do a good job of that. "I think there's a lot of positives from that game that we can carry forward, there's opportunities to get better, and I'm encouraged by how we responded from our last loss. I know that we'll get the same type of resolve from these young guys. "We've got four games left and an opportunity to really have a great close to our season. I'm excited about what Bailey did and the confidence that will come from that. "From an injury standpoint, we hope to have Drake Thomas and Tanner Ingle back for this game but until we get on the field, I can't confirm that. It's trending in the right direction. "Now we get ready for a very athletic Florida State team and a quarterback that's very dynamic. He has really changed their offense. I know he was injured in the first half, but he was on the sidelines and seemed to be pretty normal. Just looking at him during the game because I watched it Saturday. "Like you always see from Florida State, great receivers Terry and Wilson. At tailback, they have two guys that they rotate in that are different from each other. The tight end is a good pass catcher. They've had some injuries on the offensive line but the quarterback is what's changed them. "Obviously, we'll have to see who they put out there. I'm not sure we'll know until game day on that. "When you look at the other side of the ball, another defensive line that has two great defensive ends. Big thick, long. No. 11, Robinson, is 6-5, 260 and No. 13 Kaindoh is 6-7, 265 and Cooper inside at 331. So a very formidable defensive line that can run. "Asante Samuel at corner has made a lot of plays for them in the secondary. I really like watching their Will linebacker, No. 1 Emmitt Rice. He's very active, has good speed and gets to the football. "They're a good football team, an athletic football team and a team that obviously has a new staff and has played really well. They've blocked two punts, blocked two field goals this year. Beat North Carolina in a huge upset, so we know they're capable of playing lights out. "For us, it's just another opportunity to improve, work hard in practice and try to be better than we were the week before."

Questions

Obviously, Carter-Finley Stadium when it's full, it's just an electric place. With the game close on Friday night, it would have been electric. That little extra juice that you guys could have gotten, not to make an excuse, but just how important would that have been in a close game on Friday night if you would have that? "I mean our home field advantage in a night game is as good as anybody's in the country. So yeah, I think it could have helped our energy on defense probably. "It would have hurt them offensively with cadence. They changed a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage in that game, that would have been challenging for them to do. "There's a lot of things as a home team that we're losing out on with the COVID-19 part of this. Both teams have the same thing, so it's just part of the deal." You talked about Bailey's confidence, the way he played. It struck me watching him that there was a lot of confidence in a lot of the throws. When you took a deeper dive into the film, what else did you see and what is maybe the most repeatable element of how he prepared for this game to carry that over going forward? "I think just being the guy getting the reps, the game plan was built for him, which it was in the Wake game as well. "I think when Tim can do that, knowing who the trigger guy is a difference. As opposed to where you bring in a guy in off the bench and hoping he gets it as good as the first guy. It played to his strengths. "Bailey did a nice job preparing and looking at the different things that could happen. I just thought he was quick with his reactions. He didn't sit there and wait, made quick decisions, he gave his receivers a chance to throw, he used his feet a couple times to extend drives on some scrambles, which he can do. "I think just having the success and seeing his guys make those plays for him is just going to lead to more success for him." You mentioned Florida State's QB, Travis. Obviously, you guys are going to prepare as if he's going to play. When you look at it from him, is he in the same mold as D'Eriq King? How do you prepare to face another dual-threat guy like Travis? "He's built differently. You can't really say he's like D'Eriq King as a passer yet because you haven't seen enough film of him having to throw like that. But boy is he quick and can he run. "He's electric running the football, I mean he's like Lamar Jackson that way with how fast he can accelerate. The run he had on Pitt the other day, the 88-yard touchdown, I mean he was out the gate. "He's scary with his feet and so it does a lot for him on his own, similar to D'Eriq King where he can extend plays that aren't there. Just not enough film to tell you what kind of passer he is, not that he can't, but there's not a lot of body of work there to say that he can do the things D'Eriq King does with the throwing part of it." How much film do you need on a guy before you think you got him figured out? "It helps to have four or five games, just see you can see a lot of different situations. "As you know, some games are a lot different. Maybe they're behind and they're just having to throw it all over the place or they got the lead and they're running it more. There may not be a two minute drill in a deal, they may not have a backed up drive or a red zone drive. "Maybe he didn't throw a pick, you want to see how he responds. So it takes a little bit of time and you want to see different defenses. Some defenses are blitzing more than others or playing different coverages than you play so the more games you can have the better."