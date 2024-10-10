Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 10

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Transfer portal changes Syracuse's fortunes
The Wolfpack Central — NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing
The Wolfpack Central — Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
The Wolfpack Central — Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong
The Wolfpack Central — NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz
The Wolfpack Central — NC State looking for new leading scorer
The Wolfpack Central — Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Syracuse
Raleigh News & Observer —Can NC State football stop Syracuse? How to watch, stream Wolfpack vs Orange in prime time
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State basketball’s Michael O’Connell helped Wolfpack win. Now, it wants more from him
Raleigh News & Observer —ACC basketball aims to fix image, change narrative — whether it should have to or not
Raleigh News & Observer —NCHSAA extends football season after Hurricane Helene
Raleigh News & Observer —If healthy, Hornets’ Cody Martin could be key piece for Charles Lee. When will he return?
Raleigh News & Observer —Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Responds to Being Benched for Rookie Drake Maye
Fayetteville Observer — NC State hoops: Kevin Keatts on NCAA Tourney, Jayden Taylor on rivalries
Technician — Michael O’Connell: The lacrosse standout who became NC State men’s basketball’s savior
Technician — Rebuilding through the portal has become the new normal for NC State men’s basketball
Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week
Technician — COLUMN: NC State football has a play-calling problem
Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Pratt anchors shaky team, Wilson strengthens his rookie campaign
Technician — NC State football prepares to welcome hot Syracuse squad
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host UNC and Duke for Pair of Home Matches
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Plays Set for Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
GoPack.com — NC State Travels to Take on No. 25 Virginia
GoPack.com — NC State Continues Conference Road-Stretch at No. 24 Virginia Tech
GoPack.com — Groom, James, Patterson, Vann Named September Heart of the Pack Winners
