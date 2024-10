NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

The. 6-foot-7, 290-pound Shabazz attended NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 20, but was still surprised by the Wolfpack’s offer. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague has been evaluating Shabazz and the Wolfpack recently attended the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor at East Forsyth game last Friday, a 35-28 win.