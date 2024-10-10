Advertisement

Published Oct 10, 2024
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.

NC State football's 2024 TV ratings
DateOpponentTV networkWeekly rankingTotal views

Aug. 29

Vs. Western Carolina

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 7

Vs. Tennessee (In Charlotte, N.C.)

ABC

4th

2,960,000

Sept. 14

Vs. Louisiana Tech

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 21

At Clemson

ABC

10th

1,950,000

Sept. 28

Vs. Northern Illinois

CW Network

19th

427,000

Oct. 5

Vs. Wake Forest

CW Network

24th

446,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 6
GameTV NetworkWeekly RankingTotal viewers

Maimi at California

ESPN

8th

1,920,000

Clemson at Florida State

ESPN

10th

1,410,000

SMU at Louisville

ESPN

11th

1,410,000

Syracuse at UNLV

FS1

18th

698,000

Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPN2

19th

645,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 5
GameTV NetworkWeekly rankingTotal viewers

Virginia Tech at Miami (Fla.)

ESPN

6th

3,260,000

Stanford at Clemson

ESPN

12th

1,000,000

North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2

17th

521,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 4
GameTV NetworkWeekly rankingTotal viewers

Stanford at Syracuse

ESPN

14th

1,370,000

Miami (Fla.) at South Florida

ESPN

15th

1,250,000

California at Florida State

ESPN2

17th

1,150,000

Georgia Tech at Louisville

ESPN2

18th

782,000

Duke at Middle Tennessee State

ESPNU

33rd

53,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 3
GameTV NetworkWeekly rankingTotal viewers

West Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2

13th

1,150,000

Mississippi at Wake Forest

CW Network

22nd

419,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 2
GameTV NetworkWeekly rankingTotal viewers

California at Auburn

ESPN2

12th

1,120,000

BYU at Southern Methodist

ESPN2

16th

917,000

Duke at Northwestern

FS1

21st

514,000

Marshall at Virginia Tech

CW

22nd

407,000

Virginia at Wake Forest

ESPN2

23rd

358,000

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

ESPN2

24th

304,000

Notable ACC TV ratings for week 0/1
GameTV NetworkWeekly rankingTotal viewers

Clemson vs. Georgia

ABC

Third

7,580,000

Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida

ABC

Fourth

6,350,000

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (In Ireland)

ESPN

Fifth

4,990,000

Boston College at Florida State

ESPN

Seventh

4,440,000

North Carolina at Minnesota

FOX

13th

1,830,000

Texas Christian at Stanford

ESPN

16th

1,490,000

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

ESPN

17th

1,450,000

Kent State at Pittsburgh

ESPNU

40th

82,000

