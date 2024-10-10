Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

in other news
Scouting Syracuse
Former Western Carolina standout Fran Brown worked his way up to become the Syracuse coach.
The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse
The Juice Online's Brad Bierman of the Rivals.com network breaks down Syracuse football, who will playing at NC State.
NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own
The running of sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael has been an encouraging sign the last four games.
NC State coach Wes Moore, players at ACC Tip Off
NC State women's basketball returns three starters from its Final Four squad of last year.
The review: NC State falters in fourth quarter
NC State had a 10-point lead and momentum going in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.
Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.
