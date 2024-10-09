Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 5-0 with a 23-17 win over the New York Jets in London, England. Bradbury played all 73 snaps. Minnesota rushed 30 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 203 yards and an interception while allowing four sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett and the Patriots fell to 1-4 with a 15-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins. Brissett went 18-of-34 passing for 160 yards and was sacked twice, and he rushed once for 10 yards. Brissett is 79-of-135 passing for 696 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 12 times for 51 yards this season. Rookie backup quarterback Drake Maye is expected to start the next game.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, but the Dolphins won 15-10 over the visiting New England Patriots to improve to 2-3.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had five punts for an average of 53.4 yards and 42.6 net average, with a long of 61 in a 34-18 road loss at Denver Broncos to fall to 2-3. Cole is second in the NFL with a 52.4 average, and third with a 45.1 net average on 22 punts. Cole has a long of 67, landed 10 inside the 20-yard line and six have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams fell to 1-4 with a 24-19 home loss against the Green Bay Packers.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu logged 60 offensive snaps and three special teams plays for the Panthers, who were whipped 36-10 at the Chicago Bears to fall to 1-4. The Panthers gave up three sacks, rushed 19 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and threw for 194 yards and an interception.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. He punted twice for an average of 43.5 yards and net of 33.5 with a long of 45 in a 36-30 loss at the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Gill has punted six times for an average of 39.5 yards and net of 36.2, with a long of 45, and landed one inside the 20-yard line for the 3-2 Buccaneers.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys improved to 3-2 with a 20-17 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill returned to the starting lineup from injury, and played 56 snaps on defense and seven plays on special teams, but the Bengals lost 41-38 at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Hill had five tackles, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry for the 1-4 Bengals. He has eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry for the Bengals.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown fell to 1-4 with a 34-13 road loss at the Washington Commanders.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved to 2-3 with a 24-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to 3-2 with a 36-30 loss at the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud earned the start and had two tackles and played 36 snaps on defense and 20 on special teams in a 29-20 win at the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 2-3. McCloud has seven tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He was active, but didn't play in a 24-19 home loss against the Green Bay Packers to fall to 1-4.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill and the 3-1 Lions had a bye week. McNeill has four tackles, half a sack, and 1.5 tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers had six catches for 72 yards, but the Raiders fell to 2-3 with a 34-18 road loss at the Denver Broncos. He played 68 snaps on offense. He has 25 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams fell to 1-4 with a 24-19 home loss against the Green Bay Packers.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Green Bay Packers:

Narveson made a 46-yard field goal and three extra points to help the Packers win 24-19 at the Los Angeles Rams. Narveson has gone 10-of-14 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 12 extra points for 42 points.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis fell to 2-3 with a 37-34 road loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had nine tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry, but the Bengals fell to 1-4 with a 41-38 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Pratt played 76 snaps on defense. Pratt has 51 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two quarterback hurry and two passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams came off the bench for five tackles and one tackle for loss in 25 snaps during a 36-30 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday. Smith-Williams has 17 tackles and five tackles for loss this season for the 3-2 Falcons.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street wasn't active for the Falcons, who improved to 3-2 with a 36-30 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas had one special teams tackle in 20 special teams snaps during a 29-20 home loss against the New York Giants. The Seahawks fell to 3-2, and he has six tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 5-0 with a 23-17 win over the New York Jets in London, England.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 84 snaps and the Chiefs improved to 5-0 with a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Kansas City rushed 39 times for 139 yards and two scores, and passed for 331 yard and one interception, while allowing two sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for 28 snaps in 23-20 road loss to the Houston Texans. Valdes-Scantling has two catches for 26 yards this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench and had nine tackles in 44 defensive snaps and 15 special teams plays, but the Steelers fell to 3-2 with a 20-17 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson has 20 tackles on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, and the Steelers fell to 3-2 with a 20-17 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala returned to the bench and played two snaps on offense and three on special teams. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with a 36-10 loss at the Chicago Bears.