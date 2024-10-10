NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.

The Wolfpack are planning a "black out" against the Orange, who are 4-1 this season. NCSU coach Dave Doeren has long been a proponent of gearing game weeks around certain words, and this past few days is evident of what is getting stressed.

"Hard work is our core value this week, and finish is what we're talking about, no doubt," Doeren said. "It's been everywhere, said by everyone multiple times. What do you do when things aren't working well? You don't stop working. You work harder. For us, we just need to finish."

Doeren also mentioned that injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall was able to watch his teammates practice and is out and about after suffering his third known concussion over the last year, and second in the last six weeks.

"He's doing well," Doeren said. "Seeing that helps. He's going to be a good coach.That guy's really good at the game of football. It's good to see him give back that way."

Doeren also pointed out he was happy to see redshirt freshman Daylan Smothers return to practice this week, after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.