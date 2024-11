Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High senior wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann had a weekend to remember.

NC State offered Hoffman on Nov. 17, and then Florida Atlantic fired his potential college head coach Tom Herman the next day.

Hoffmann had flipped from Appalachian State to FAU on Oct. 14, so the firing has created a chain reaction, leading to officially visiting NC State this Saturday-through-Monday. He had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024.